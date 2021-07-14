UBS lifts Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE: KMB] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $135.64 during the day while it closed the day at $134.34. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Kimberly-Clark Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) will issue its second quarter 2021 results on Friday, July 23 with a news release issued via PR Newswire and First Call at approximately 6:30 a.m. CDT.

In addition to the news release, the company will make available prepared management remarks from Kimberly-Clark’s Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu and Senior Vice President and CFO Maria Henry at approximately 7 a.m. CDT. These materials, as well as a link to the company’s live question and answer webcast for analysts at 9 a.m. CDT, will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark’s website at www.kimberly-clark.com.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock has also loss -0.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMB stock has declined by -2.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.20% and lost -0.36% year-on date.

The market cap for KMB stock reached $45.42 billion, with 338.20 million shares outstanding and 336.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, KMB reached a trading volume of 1740790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMB shares is $141.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $144 to $123, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on KMB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimberly-Clark Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 87.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMB in the course of the last twelve months was 62.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, KMB shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.37, while it was recorded at 135.02 for the last single week of trading, and 135.64 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.71 and a Gross Margin at +37.12. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for KMB is now 39.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 793.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,424.92. Additionally, KMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,326.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation [KMB] managed to generate an average of $51,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimberly-Clark Corporation go to 2.57%.

There are presently around $33,623 million, or 76.10% of KMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,694,227, which is approximately -1.266% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,646,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 billion in KMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.25 billion in KMB stock with ownership of nearly -1.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimberly-Clark Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 739 institutional holders increased their position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation [NYSE:KMB] by around 17,173,872 shares. Additionally, 729 investors decreased positions by around 15,577,504 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 217,531,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,283,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMB stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,118,989 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 1,727,697 shares during the same period.