Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Revenue clocked in at $1.99 billion, up 15.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] closed the trading session at $389.26 on 07/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $386.83, while the highest price level was $399.85. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Twilio to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 29, 2021.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, announced that its second quarter 2021 results will be released on Thursday, July 29, 2021, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 29, 2021, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1338878. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 1338878 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 5, 2021.

Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com), its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.00 percent and weekly performance of -1.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, TWLO reached to a volume of 1363444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $460.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $415, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 13.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.68.

TWLO stock trade performance evaluation

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 16.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.53 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 342.82, while it was recorded at 389.73 for the last single week of trading, and 344.11 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.74 and a Gross Margin at +49.76. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.87.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.18. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$234,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twilio Inc. [TWLO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,312 million, or 85.70% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,114,680, which is approximately 7.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10,826,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.21 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.76 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -8.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 545 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 18,005,268 shares. Additionally, 372 investors decreased positions by around 10,800,208 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 108,151,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,957,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,401,863 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,416,108 shares during the same period.