The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] moved down -1.02: Why It’s Important

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] closed the trading session at $67.64 on 07/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $67.35, while the highest price level was $68.26. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Helping Address COVID-19 Learning Loss: TD launches 4th Annual TD Ready Challenge.

Applications are open until August 26 for eligible organizations in Canada and the United States which are developing solutions to address disproportionate learning loss as a result of COVID-19.

To help address predicted learning loss for students in grades K – 12, TD announced that applications are now open for the 2021 TD Ready Challenge. This year, TD is seeking to support eligible not-for-profit and charitable organizations which are developing innovative solutions to address predicted learning loss in math and reading for disproportionately impacted students in grades K-12 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $10 million CAD in grants are available to eligible organizations in Canada and the U.S.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.89 percent and weekly performance of -3.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, TD reached to a volume of 1409436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $64.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Toronto-Dominion Bank is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 282.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 1.47.

TD stock trade performance evaluation

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, TD shares dropped by -5.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.30 for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.15, while it was recorded at 68.10 for the last single week of trading, and 60.56 for the last 200 days.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.16.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.88. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.05.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank go to 13.01%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank [TD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $62,242 million, or 66.70% of TD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 138,454,275, which is approximately -4.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 71,359,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.83 billion in TD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.72 billion in TD stock with ownership of nearly 1.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank [NYSE:TD] by around 89,404,845 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 61,719,844 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 769,063,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 920,188,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TD stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,538,881 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,930,160 shares during the same period.