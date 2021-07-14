T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] gain 41.60% so far this year. What now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] price surged by 2.88 percent to reach at $5.9. The company report on July 8, 2021 that T. Rowe Price Releases 2020 Sustainability Report.

Following SASB and TCFD Frameworks, Report Highlights Corporate ESG Progress and Commitments to Communities and Associates.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– T. Rowe Price.

A sum of 1393877 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.03M shares. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares reached a high of $212.41 and dropped to a low of $205.24 until finishing in the latest session at $211.10.

The one-year TROW stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.4. The average equity rating for TROW stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $189.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $179 to $181. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $134 to $170, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on TROW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 45.82.

TROW Stock Performance Analysis:

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, TROW shares gained by 11.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.45 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.98, while it was recorded at 204.84 for the last single week of trading, and 164.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T. Rowe Price Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.31 and a Gross Margin at +84.86. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.18.

Return on Total Capital for TROW is now 33.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.00. Additionally, TROW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] managed to generate an average of $300,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.

TROW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. go to 14.69%.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,845 million, or 72.30% of TROW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,726,627, which is approximately 0.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,568,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.92 billion in TROW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.5 billion in TROW stock with ownership of nearly 3.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW] by around 7,172,234 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 7,287,294 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 145,869,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,328,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROW stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,151 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,027,513 shares during the same period.