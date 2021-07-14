SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain 15.32% so far this year. What now?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] traded at a low on 07/13/21, posting a -3.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.01. The company report on July 6, 2021 that SentinelOne Announces Underwriters’ Full Exercise of Greenshoe Option and Closing of Initial Public Offering.

SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne”), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced the closing of its initial public offering of 40,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their overallotment option to purchase 5,250,000 shares of Class A common stock, at a public offering price of $35.00 per share. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “S.” SentinelOne received net proceeds from the offering of approximately $1.33 billion, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities, Barclays, and Wells Fargo Securities acted as active book-running managers for the offering. UBS Investment Bank, Jefferies LLC, and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as additional book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler, BTIG, Cowen, Needham & Company, Loop Capital Markets, Drexel Hamilton, and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

The market cap for S stock reached $13.02 billion, with 265.66 million shares outstanding and 36.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.55M shares, S reached a trading volume of 1465996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 4.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.73.

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.14 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.35.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -67.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.00. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] managed to generate an average of -$138,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.