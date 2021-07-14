Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] moved down -2.00: Why It’s Important

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE: SEE] closed the trading session at $56.83 on 07/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.66, while the highest price level was $58.07. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 17, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.11 percent and weekly performance of -2.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, SEE reached to a volume of 1539243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $60.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Sealed Air Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SEE stock. On January 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SEE shares from 46 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 86.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.40. With this latest performance, SEE shares dropped by -3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.32, while it was recorded at 58.01 for the last single week of trading, and 47.58 for the last 200 days.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.71 and a Gross Margin at +32.07. Sealed Air Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.87.

Return on Total Capital for SEE is now 21.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,225.16. Additionally, SEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,193.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] managed to generate an average of $29,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Sealed Air Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corporation go to 8.90%.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,856 million, or 93.20% of SEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,424,646, which is approximately 0.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,708,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $949.54 million in SEE stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $645.61 million in SEE stock with ownership of nearly 6.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sealed Air Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE] by around 10,362,449 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 12,533,281 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 115,345,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,241,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,734,300 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,728,131 shares during the same period.