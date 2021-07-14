Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain 42.37% so far this year. What now?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] loss -0.54% or -0.48 points to close at $88.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1584106 shares. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Seagate Technology to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on July 21, 2021.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 6:00 a.m. Pacific / 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate’s Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.

It opened the trading session at $88.005, the shares rose to $89.295 and dropped to $87.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STX points out that the company has recorded 50.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -103.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, STX reached to a volume of 1584106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $89.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 51.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for STX stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.05, while it was recorded at 87.95 for the last single week of trading, and 72.08 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.18 and a Gross Margin at +26.94. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.55.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 22.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.16. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 235.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] managed to generate an average of $23,905 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to 15.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]

There are presently around $18,049 million, or 88.90% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,166,779, which is approximately -6.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 23,011,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in STX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.33 billion in STX stock with ownership of nearly -8.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 22,221,079 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 25,805,508 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 155,922,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,948,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,225,403 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,393 shares during the same period.