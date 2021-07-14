Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] Stock trading around $7.82 per share: What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.76%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record Sales and Revenue in Q2 2021.

DESIGNATED NEWS RELEASE.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce that the Company sold approximately 18,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary revenue2 of $32.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, both representing a record for the Company. Preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion2 for the three month period was $4.1 million resulting in cash operating margins1 of approximately $1,570 per attributable gold equivalent ounce1.

Over the last 12 months, SAND stock dropped by -19.55%. The one-year Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.15. The average equity rating for SAND stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.52 billion, with 194.57 million shares outstanding and 191.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, SAND stock reached a trading volume of 1810347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $6.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on SAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44.

SAND Stock Performance Analysis:

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, SAND shares dropped by -14.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.25 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.28, while it was recorded at 7.80 for the last single week of trading, and 7.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.39 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.85.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 5.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.45. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] managed to generate an average of $805,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $600 million, or 46.38% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,759,435, which is approximately -6.837% of the company’s market cap and around 1.66% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/, holding 5,949,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.52 million in SAND stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $35.15 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 22.109% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 6,768,578 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 10,642,181 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 59,282,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,692,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,288,940 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,387,551 shares during the same period.