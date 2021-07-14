RBC Capital Mkts lifts Match Group Inc. [MTCH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] gained 1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $164.61 price per share at the time. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Hinge Promotes Michelle Parsons to Chief Product Officer.

Michelle will lead product innovation aimed at making Hinge the best dating experience for all singles.

Hinge, the dating app “designed to be deleted,” has announced the promotion of Michelle Parsons to Chief Product Officer. As Chief Product Officer, Michelle will focus on both enhancing the user experience through product innovations and developing internal systems that will help scale product development. Tim MacGougan, Hinge’s current CPO, is stepping into the newly-created Chief Design Officer role as the company doubles down on its goal to have the most effective app design.

Match Group Inc. represents 268.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.34 billion with the latest information. MTCH stock price has been found in the range of $162.19 to $166.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 1759210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $168.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 55.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.09. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 16.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.14 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.60, while it was recorded at 161.20 for the last single week of trading, and 142.94 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.18 and a Gross Margin at +71.37. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.68.

Additionally, MTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 121.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Match Group Inc. [MTCH] managed to generate an average of $260,332 per employee.Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 29.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $43,332 million, or 100.00% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 30,676,700, which is approximately -11.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 22,929,375 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.77 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.76 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 0.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 31,024,888 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 26,798,837 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 205,417,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,241,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,009,543 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 7,378,341 shares during the same period.