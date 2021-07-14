Rayonier Inc. [RYN] gain 27.47% so far this year. What now?

Rayonier Inc. [NYSE: RYN] closed the trading session at $37.45 on 07/13/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.34, while the highest price level was $38.33. The company report on May 26, 2021 that Rayonier CEO to Present at REITweek.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced that David Nunes, President and CEO, will present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 8 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference will take place virtually.

To listen to the live presentation, participants can visit the Investor Relations section of Rayonier’s website at www.rayonier.com and follow the registration link. The presentation will be available for replay on the Company’s website shortly after the live event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.47 percent and weekly performance of 2.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 857.93K shares, RYN reached to a volume of 1517883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rayonier Inc. [RYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYN shares is $35.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Rayonier Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Rayonier Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $29, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on RYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for RYN in the course of the last twelve months was 90.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RYN stock trade performance evaluation

Rayonier Inc. [RYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, RYN shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for Rayonier Inc. [RYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.69, while it was recorded at 37.79 for the last single week of trading, and 32.33 for the last 200 days.

Rayonier Inc. [RYN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rayonier Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rayonier Inc. [RYN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rayonier Inc. go to 5.00%.

Rayonier Inc. [RYN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,584 million, or 89.30% of RYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,355,129, which is approximately -3.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,281,190 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $722.08 million in RYN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $509.55 million in RYN stock with ownership of nearly 4.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Inc. [NYSE:RYN] by around 5,815,538 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 4,249,064 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 112,339,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,404,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYN stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 472,473 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 303,154 shares during the same period.