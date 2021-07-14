Raymond James lifts Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $200.44 during the day while it closed the day at $198.33. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Vertex Announces National Reimbursement Agreement in France for KAFTRIO® (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) and SYMKEVI® (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) for Eligible Cystic Fibrosis Patients.

– With this reimbursement agreement more than 1,500 patients now have access to a CFTR modulator therapy for the first time -.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) announced a national reimbursement agreement with the French Health Authorities for the cystic fibrosis (CF) medicines KAFTRIO® (ivacaftor/tezacaftor/elexacaftor) in a combination regimen with ivacaftor and SYMKEVI® (tezacaftor/ivacaftor) in combination with ivacaftor. Both medicines will be available for all eligible patients once the agreement has been published in the French Official Journal.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock has also loss -0.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRTX stock has declined by -8.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.47% and lost -16.08% year-on date.

The market cap for VRTX stock reached $51.23 billion, with 259.37 million shares outstanding and 258.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, VRTX reached a trading volume of 1677485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $260.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $252, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on VRTX stock. On February 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VRTX shares from 315 to 275.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

VRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, VRTX shares gained by 2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.72, while it was recorded at 198.31 for the last single week of trading, and 219.67 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.27 and a Gross Margin at +88.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.67.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.85. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $797,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 11.85%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,998 million, or 93.60% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,244,113, which is approximately -0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,415,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.05 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.28 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly -15.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 556 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 20,620,446 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 22,045,135 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 194,300,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,966,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,834,179 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,645,084 shares during the same period.