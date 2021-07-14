QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN] Is Currently -3.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

QIAGEN N.V. [NYSE: QGEN] slipped around -1.65 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $47.14 at the close of the session, down -3.38%. The company report on July 12, 2021 that QIAGEN N.V. Conference Call on July 13 to Discuss Preliminary Q2 2021 Results.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) has released preliminary Q2 2021 results and an updated outlook for full-year 2021.

A conference call is planned for Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 15:00 CET / 9:00 EDT, hosted by Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, Chief Financial Officer.

QIAGEN N.V. stock is now -10.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $47.52 and lowest of $46.8514 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.00, which means current price is +3.42% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 725.63K shares, QGEN reached a trading volume of 1533816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QGEN shares is $58.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for QIAGEN N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for QIAGEN N.V. stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QGEN shares from 48 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QIAGEN N.V. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for QGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for QGEN in the course of the last twelve months was 26.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has QGEN stock performed recently?

QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, QGEN shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.94, while it was recorded at 49.50 for the last single week of trading, and 50.27 for the last 200 days.

QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.74 and a Gross Margin at +64.80. QIAGEN N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.20.

Return on Total Capital for QGEN is now 11.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.62. Additionally, QGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN] managed to generate an average of $64,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.QIAGEN N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QIAGEN N.V. go to 3.84%.

Insider trade positions for QIAGEN N.V. [QGEN]

There are presently around $5,807 million, or 72.30% of QGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QGEN stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 16,339,338, which is approximately 38.669% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 8,215,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.26 million in QGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $351.93 million in QGEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QIAGEN N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in QIAGEN N.V. [NYSE:QGEN] by around 21,872,762 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 20,264,448 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 81,053,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,191,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QGEN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,564,643 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,221,570 shares during the same period.