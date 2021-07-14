Needham slashes price target on Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] – find out why.

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] price surged by 0.68 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Overstock Named to Parity.org’s Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, has been named to the 2021 Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List for the second year in a row. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers.

Companies on the list were rated in areas of equality in hiring and promotion practices, inclusion, representation of women in leadership, and enablers, such as benefits and other policies, that help companies achieve equitable outcomes.

A sum of 2156537 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.71M shares. Overstock.com Inc. shares reached a high of $102.75 and dropped to a low of $94.50 until finishing in the latest session at $96.70.

The one-year OSTK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.86. The average equity rating for OSTK stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $123.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 5.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.39.

OSTK Stock Performance Analysis:

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.07. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.91 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.63, while it was recorded at 93.20 for the last single week of trading, and 73.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Overstock.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.05 and a Gross Margin at +21.55. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.05.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now 14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.04. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of $29,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.09.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

OSTK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc. go to 39.40%.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,952 million, or 73.30% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,578,934, which is approximately 6.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,997,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $386.54 million in OSTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $379.66 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 27.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 8,874,283 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 5,864,493 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 15,791,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,529,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,406,724 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,014,655 shares during the same period.