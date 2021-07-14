Market cap of Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] reaches 7.40B – now what?

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] slipped around -2.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $47.04 at the close of the session, down -5.67%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Vimeo June 2021 Monthly Metrics Available on Company’s IR Site.

Vimeo posted monthly metrics for June 2021 on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About VimeoVimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, VMEO reached a trading volume of 2509419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.44.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.67 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO], while it was recorded at 49.79 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.40 and a Gross Margin at +63.18. Vimeo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.88.

Return on Total Capital for VMEO is now -26.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.11. Additionally, VMEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $5,561 million, or 43.00% of VMEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,320,657, which is approximately 4.009% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,898,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.68 million in VMEO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $334.83 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly -7.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vimeo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 258 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 17,231,676 shares. Additionally, 246 investors decreased positions by around 15,539,326 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 85,438,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,209,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,604,892 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 5,597,645 shares during the same period.