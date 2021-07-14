Market cap of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] reaches 2.02B – now what?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: ROIC] price plunged by -2.90 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on June 8, 2021 that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) will issue financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 312-8783 (domestic), or (408) 940-3874 (international) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. When prompted, provide the Conference ID: 3092989. The live webcast will also be available in listen-only mode at http://www.roireit.net/.

A sum of 1372481 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 993.79K shares. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares reached a high of $17.895 and dropped to a low of $17.325 until finishing in the latest session at $17.40.

The one-year ROIC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.59. The average equity rating for ROIC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIC shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.75 to $16, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ROIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROIC in the course of the last twelve months was 26.17.

ROIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, ROIC shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.71 for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.83, while it was recorded at 17.56 for the last single week of trading, and 15.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.44. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.83.

Return on Total Capital for ROIC is now 3.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.02. Additionally, ROIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] managed to generate an average of $466,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

ROIC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. go to 8.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,922 million, or 97.30% of ROIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,940,816, which is approximately 3.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,213,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.92 million in ROIC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $105.7 million in ROIC stock with ownership of nearly 1.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:ROIC] by around 9,432,400 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 10,762,931 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 90,274,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,469,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROIC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,481,209 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,181,490 shares during the same period.