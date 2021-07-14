Market cap of Huntsman Corporation [HUN] reaches 5.64B – now what?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] slipped around -0.58 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.50 at the close of the session, down -2.14%. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Huntsman to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 30, 2021.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) will hold a conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results, which will be released at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET that day.

Webcast link:https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/hun/mediaframe/45633/indexl.html.

Huntsman Corporation stock is now 5.41% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUN Stock saw the intraday high of $27.22 and lowest of $26.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.35, which means current price is +7.20% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 1662600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $35.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $37 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HUN stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HUN shares from 25 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16.

How has HUN stock performed recently?

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, HUN shares dropped by -2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.63 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.00, while it was recorded at 26.60 for the last single week of trading, and 26.93 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntsman Corporation [HUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +18.28. Huntsman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for HUN is now 3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.43. Additionally, HUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huntsman Corporation [HUN] managed to generate an average of $28,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.39%.

Insider trade positions for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]

There are presently around $4,810 million, or 82.50% of HUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,927,285, which is approximately 1.124% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 18,613,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $493.27 million in HUN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $341.64 million in HUN stock with ownership of nearly 7.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntsman Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Huntsman Corporation [NYSE:HUN] by around 22,548,122 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 19,687,849 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 139,266,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,502,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,760,999 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,703,340 shares during the same period.