Market cap of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [BOAC] reaches 751.08M – now what?

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: BOAC] loss -0.60% or -0.06 points to close at $9.91 with a heavy trading volume of 1622289 shares.

It opened the trading session at $9.95, the shares rose to $9.97 and dropped to $9.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BOAC points out that the company has recorded -6.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 111.76K shares, BOAC reached to a volume of 1622289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [BOAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for BOAC stock

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [BOAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, BOAC shares gained by 0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.60% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [BOAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.86, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [BOAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [BOAC] managed to generate an average of -$13,528,534 per employee.Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [BOAC]

41 institutional holders increased their position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:BOAC] by around 24,180,224 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 654,439 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 15,703,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,537,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOAC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,953,578 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 470,899 shares during the same period.