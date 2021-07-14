Market cap of AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] reaches 454.55M – now what?

AvePoint Inc. [NASDAQ: AVPT] price plunged by -3.72 percent to reach at -$0.39. The company report on July 13, 2021 that AvePoint Launches First Ever Global Partner Program.

As part of its multi-million dollar investment in partner enablement, channel program unveiled weeks after company lists on NASDAQ.

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT), the largest data management ISV for Microsoft 365, announced its first global partner program for all new and existing partners, expanding on previous regional programs.

A sum of 1614436 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 781.40K shares. AvePoint Inc. shares reached a high of $10.50 and dropped to a low of $9.93 until finishing in the latest session at $10.09.

Guru’s Opinion on AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvePoint Inc. is set at 0.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AVPT Stock Performance Analysis:

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.57. With this latest performance, AVPT shares dropped by -9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.54 for AvePoint Inc. [AVPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.86, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AvePoint Inc. Fundamentals:

AvePoint Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

AvePoint Inc. [AVPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 1.50% of AVPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVPT stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 834,965, which is approximately 122.79% of the company’s market cap and around 1.84% of the total institutional ownership; BRANT POINT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 552,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 million in AVPT stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $1.85 million in AVPT stock with ownership of nearly 757.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in AvePoint Inc. [NASDAQ:AVPT] by around 1,347,351 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,152,960 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,820,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,680,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVPT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,164 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,916,154 shares during the same period.