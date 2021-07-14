L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] moved up 0.15: Why It’s Important

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LHX] gained 0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $224.58 price per share at the time. The company report on July 2, 2021 that L3Harris Technologies to Announce Second Quarter Results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on the L3Harris website, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on August 3.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. represents 206.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.69 billion with the latest information. LHX stock price has been found in the range of $223.70 to $225.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, LHX reached a trading volume of 1473236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LHX shares is $242.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for L3Harris Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $208, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on LHX stock. On January 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LHX shares from 242 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for L3Harris Technologies Inc. is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for LHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for LHX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for LHX stock

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, LHX shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.75, while it was recorded at 223.82 for the last single week of trading, and 195.90 for the last 200 days.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.93 and a Gross Margin at +29.34. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.16.

Return on Total Capital for LHX is now 7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.48. Additionally, LHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX] managed to generate an average of $23,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for L3Harris Technologies Inc. go to 10.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at L3Harris Technologies Inc. [LHX]

There are presently around $37,375 million, or 82.20% of LHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LHX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,630,315, which is approximately 1.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,076,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 billion in LHX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.96 billion in LHX stock with ownership of nearly -1.67% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in L3Harris Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 545 institutional holders increased their position in L3Harris Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LHX] by around 12,490,530 shares. Additionally, 511 investors decreased positions by around 13,787,565 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 140,142,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,420,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LHX stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,874,326 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,260,587 shares during the same period.