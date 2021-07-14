Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] moved up 4.98: Why It’s Important

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] gained 4.98% on the last trading session, reaching $30.80 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2021 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KC), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited represents 222.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.39 billion with the latest information. KC stock price has been found in the range of $28.77 to $31.4299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 1599142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on KC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05.

Trading performance analysis for KC stock

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.55 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.21, while it was recorded at 29.40 for the last single week of trading, and 42.43 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.35 and a Gross Margin at +5.25. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63.

Return on Total Capital for KC is now -18.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.43. Additionally, KC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] managed to generate an average of -$64,364 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

There are presently around $1,867 million, or 30.10% of KC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KC stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 7,287,414, which is approximately -0.804% of the company’s market cap and around 1.58% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 7,067,345 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.67 million in KC stocks shares; and IDG-ACCEL CHINA CAPITAL GP II ASSOCIATES LTD., currently with $152.61 million in KC stock with ownership of nearly -0.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 13,589,723 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 9,475,638 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 37,564,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,629,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,129,001 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,115,334 shares during the same period.