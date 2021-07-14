IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] Is Currently -3.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX: ITP] loss -3.87% or -0.02 points to close at $0.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1592484 shares. The company report on July 6, 2021 that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Its Tissue Paper R&D Center Receives Level B Scale-Above Certification as An Industrial R&D Enterprise Institution.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) (“ITP” or “the Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, announced that the Company’s tissue paper research and development center has received a Level B scale-above Certification as an industrial R&D enterprise institution in Hebei province after on-site inspection by regulators. ITP has also been granted six new utility patent certificates on paper manufacturing related equipments by the State Intellectual Property Office.

Mr. Zhenyong Liu, CEO and Chairman of the Company commented, “This is the first batch of new utility patents obtained by the Company, which signals our achievements in technology innovation that is protected and recognized as intellectual properties. Such recognition will provide new motivation for ITP to keep its great work on technology innovation in the future.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.44, the shares rose to $0.44 and dropped to $0.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ITP points out that the company has recorded -38.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.69% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, ITP reached to a volume of 1592484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IT Tech Packaging Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for ITP stock

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.67. With this latest performance, ITP shares dropped by -18.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4773, while it was recorded at 0.4352 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6344 for the last 200 days.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.40 and a Gross Margin at +5.65. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.50.

Return on Total Capital for ITP is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.46. Additionally, ITP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] managed to generate an average of -$16,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IT Tech Packaging Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of ITP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITP stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 543,293, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.47% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 451,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in ITP stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.17 million in ITP stock with ownership of nearly 3885.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IT Tech Packaging Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX:ITP] by around 2,093,318 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 595,520 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 237,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,451,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,321,050 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 595,520 shares during the same period.