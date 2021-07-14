Hovde Group slashes price target on Valley National Bancorp [VLY] – find out why.

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.38%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Valley Reimagining Banking through Digital.

Expands team to focus on new products and services.

Valley Bank, (NASDAQ:VLY), one of the largest regional banks in the U.S., is leveraging digital technology to reimagine banking, creating the vision and roadmap to deliver differentiated products and services with speed and agility. With a national charter, digital services enables Valley to reach markets beyond its current footprint in New York, New Jersey, Florida and Alabama.

Over the last 12 months, VLY stock rose by 82.72%. The one-year Valley National Bancorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.8. The average equity rating for VLY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.06 billion, with 405.15 million shares outstanding and 398.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, VLY stock reached a trading volume of 1580777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Valley National Bancorp [VLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $14.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on VLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.37.

VLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.96 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.91, while it was recorded at 13.10 for the last single week of trading, and 11.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valley National Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.03. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.07.

Return on Total Capital for VLY is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.24. Additionally, VLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valley National Bancorp [VLY] managed to generate an average of $123,805 per employee.

VLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,397 million, or 66.60% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,579,206, which is approximately 8.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,472,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $500.52 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $299.65 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly -0.375% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 28,290,299 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 14,763,347 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 218,065,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,119,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,084,727 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,620,552 shares during the same period.