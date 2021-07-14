Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] stock Initiated by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $24

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] loss -1.39% or -0.19 points to close at $13.48 with a heavy trading volume of 2245037 shares. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Heron Therapeutics Announces 340B Prime Vendor Contract with Apexus for ZYNRELEF™.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, announced that it has executed a contract for ZYNRELEF with Apexus, LLC (Apexus). Apexus is the designated Prime Vendor for the 340B Drug Pricing Program. ZYNRELEF was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 12, 2021 for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty. ZYNRELEF is the first and only extended-release dual-acting local anesthetic and has been clinically shown to better manage pain, including severe pain, compared to standard-of-care bupivacaine over 72 hours and to significantly reduce or eliminate opioid use in many patients following surgery.

The 340B Drug Pricing Program provides drug discounts to hospitals and clinics serving vulnerable communities. The 340B Drug Pricing Program allows 340B healthcare providers to stretch limited federal resources to reduce the price of outpatient pharmaceuticals for patients and expand health services to the patients and communities they serve.

It opened the trading session at $13.60, the shares rose to $13.70 and dropped to $13.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HRTX points out that the company has recorded -30.12% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, HRTX reached to a volume of 2245037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for HRTX stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.15 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.02, while it was recorded at 13.89 for the last single week of trading, and 16.88 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.41 and a Gross Margin at +59.17. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -256.41.

Return on Total Capital for HRTX is now -66.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.41. Additionally, HRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,019,184 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

There are presently around $1,236 million, or 92.80% of HRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 12,648,894, which is approximately -0.314% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,491,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.46 million in HRTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.21 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 8,320,585 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,967,808 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 76,370,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,659,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,744,259 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,823,847 shares during the same period.