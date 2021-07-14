GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] is -4.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE: GSAH] price surged by 0.29 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on July 3, 2021 that Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ICBK, GSAH, RIVE, and SHSP.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

County Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ICBK).

A sum of 1570961 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.32M shares. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares reached a high of $10.50 and dropped to a low of $10.32 until finishing in the latest session at $10.45.

Guru’s Opinion on GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

GSAH Stock Performance Analysis:

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, GSAH shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.20, while it was recorded at 10.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GSAH is now -0.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.05.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [GSAH] Insider Position Details

67 institutional holders increased their position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II [NYSE:GSAH] by around 18,706,051 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 31,069,051 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 13,298,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,476,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSAH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,262,409 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 19,519,347 shares during the same period.