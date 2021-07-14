Goldman slashes price target on Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] – find out why.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BILL] traded at a high on 07/13/21, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $191.11. The company report on June 9, 2021 that Bill.com to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Event.

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced that management will be participating at Oppenheimer’s 2021 Virtual Software & Semiconductor Bus Tour on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:45am ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.bill.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1719958 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at 4.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.21%.

The market cap for BILL stock reached $15.75 billion, with 82.63 million shares outstanding and 79.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, BILL reached a trading volume of 1719958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILL shares is $173.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on BILL stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BILL shares from 105 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bill.com Holdings Inc. is set at 7.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.07.

How has BILL stock performed recently?

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, BILL shares gained by 21.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.89 for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.79, while it was recorded at 190.21 for the last single week of trading, and 142.28 for the last 200 days.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.70 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.73.

Return on Total Capital for BILL is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.32. Additionally, BILL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL] managed to generate an average of -$50,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bill.com Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Bill.com Holdings Inc. [BILL]

There are presently around $15,432 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,083,664, which is approximately -10.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,657,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in BILL stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.16 billion in BILL stock with ownership of nearly -0.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Bill.com Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BILL] by around 11,340,817 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 9,649,457 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 59,761,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,751,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,828,592 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,057,402 shares during the same period.