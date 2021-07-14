Goldman lifts Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] price plunged by -2.59 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Tanger Declares Dividend Payable August 13, 2021.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1775 per share, payable on August 13, 2021, to common shareholders of record on July 30, 2021.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

A sum of 1381625 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.77M shares. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares reached a high of $19.22 and dropped to a low of $18.78 until finishing in the latest session at $18.80.

The one-year SKT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.64. The average equity rating for SKT stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

SKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, SKT shares dropped by -2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.05, while it was recorded at 18.68 for the last single week of trading, and 13.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.57 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.16.

Return on Total Capital for SKT is now 4.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.66. Additionally, SKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 467.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] managed to generate an average of -$70,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

SKT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,494 million, or 85.50% of SKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,511,460, which is approximately 6.528% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,342,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.44 million in SKT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $90.09 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly 2.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 11,373,203 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 8,473,742 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 59,617,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,463,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,143,456 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,302,034 shares during the same period.