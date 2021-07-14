For Novavax Inc. [NVAX], Analyst sees a drop to $161. What next?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] plunged by -$4.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $188.39 during the day while it closed the day at $184.18. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results and Operational Highlights on August 5, 2021.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, announced it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights on Thursday, August 5, 2021, following the close of U.S. financial markets. Details of the event and replay are as follows:.

Conference call details:.

Novavax Inc. stock has also loss -14.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVAX stock has declined by -5.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.12% and gained 65.17% year-on date.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $13.72 billion, with 74.09 million shares outstanding and 73.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 1598550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $271.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $132 to $290, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 13.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

NVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.41. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -12.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.03, while it was recorded at 187.31 for the last single week of trading, and 162.63 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.05. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.94.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -65.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$528,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,847 million, or 58.30% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,893,304, which is approximately 5.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,473,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in NVAX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $882.39 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 173.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 10,736,890 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 6,434,266 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 25,435,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,606,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,543,381 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,945,858 shares during the same period.