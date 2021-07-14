Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] moved down -2.05: Why It’s Important

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] slipped around -0.45 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.48 at the close of the session, down -2.05%. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Tender Offer For Its 11.5% Senior Secured Notes Due 2023 Subject To Refinancing Conditions.

Carnival Corporation & plc announced that Carnival Corporation (the “Issuer”), a company organized and existing under the laws of the Republic of Panama, commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) up to $2,004,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 11.500% First Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) (CUSIP Nos. 143658 BC5 / P2121V AE4; ISIN NOS. US143658BC57 / USP2121VAE40) and a solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) for proposed amendments to the related indenture. The Tender Offer and the Consent Solicitation are being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated July 6, 2021 (the “Statement”). The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 2, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Issuer in its sole discretion, subject to applicable law (such time and date, as the same may be extended or earlier terminated, the “Expiration Time”). In addition, the Issuer is also offering to pay the Early Tender Payment (as defined below) to each holder of the Notes (“Holder”) who validly tenders (and does not validly withdraw) its Notes and thereby validly delivers (and does not validly revoke), at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 19, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated (such time and date, as the same may be extended or earlier terminated, the “Early Tender/Consent Deadline”), its Consent (as defined below) to the Proposed Amendments (as defined below). Holders have the option either to tender their Notes in the Tender Offer and thereby Consent to the Proposed Amendments in the Consent Solicitation or to not tender their Notes in the Tender Offer but to Consent to the Proposed Amendments in the Consent Solicitation. In order to validly deliver Consents without tendering Notes, Holders must deliver Consents prior to the Early Tender/Consent Deadline. No Consent Payment (as defined below) will be made with respect to Consents delivered after the Early Tender/Consent Deadline. If the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at the Early Tender/Consent Deadline is equal to or in excess of the Maximum Tender Amount, the Issuer may, in its sole discretion, not accept any Notes tendered after the Early Tender/Consent Deadline.

The Total Consideration (as defined below) payable to Holders who tender at or prior to the Early Tender/Consent Deadline will be $1,142.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and accepted for purchase.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now 14.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUK Stock saw the intraday high of $21.54 and lowest of $21.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.31, which means current price is +37.87% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 1405433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]?

Macquarie have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 188.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.56.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.40. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -17.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.00, while it was recorded at 21.84 for the last single week of trading, and 19.79 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 1,950,613 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 2,816,709 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 8,147,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,915,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 580,743 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,588,029 shares during the same period.