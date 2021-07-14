BMO Capital Markets lifts VEREIT Inc. [VER] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.94% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.89%. The company report on July 9, 2021 that VEREIT® to Issue Second Quarter 2021 Quarterly Report on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE: VER) (“VEREIT” or the “Company”) announced that it expects to issue, jointly with its operating partnership, VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), its Second Quarter 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Due to the Company’s proposed merger with Realty Income Corporation, VEREIT will not host a conference call this quarter.

About VEREITVEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.5 billion including approximately 3,900 properties and 88.7 million square feet. VEREIT’s business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

Over the last 12 months, VER stock rose by 53.81%. The one-year VEREIT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.9. The average equity rating for VER stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.69 billion, with 229.16 million shares outstanding and 228.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, VER stock reached a trading volume of 1617008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VEREIT Inc. [VER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VER shares is $47.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VER stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for VEREIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for VEREIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on VER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEREIT Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for VER in the course of the last twelve months was 42.69.

VER Stock Performance Analysis:

VEREIT Inc. [VER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, VER shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.50 for VEREIT Inc. [VER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.10, while it was recorded at 47.39 for the last single week of trading, and 39.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VEREIT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEREIT Inc. [VER] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.25. VEREIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.00.

Return on Total Capital for VER is now 4.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.97. Additionally, VER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEREIT Inc. [VER] managed to generate an average of $1,257,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

VER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEREIT Inc. go to 5.00%.

VEREIT Inc. [VER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,415 million, or 98.10% of VER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VER stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 35,687,863, which is approximately -1.56% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,371,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in VER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $890.12 million in VER stock with ownership of nearly 4.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEREIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER] by around 17,543,788 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 19,529,333 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 182,421,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,494,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VER stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,399,024 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,258,851 shares during the same period.