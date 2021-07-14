ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] Stock trading around $11.29 per share: What’s Next?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] traded at a low on 07/13/21, posting a -2.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.29. The company report on July 2, 2021 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms July 2021 Dividend Rate Per Common Share and Q3 2021 Monthly Dividend Rate Per Series C Preferred Dividends.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) confirmed the July 2021 cash dividend for the Company’s Common Stock and the Q3 2021 monthly cash dividend rate for the Company’s Series C Preferred Stock.

July 2021 Common Stock Dividend Information.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2420735 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stands at 2.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.99%.

The market cap for ARR stock reached $785.56 million, with 71.24 million shares outstanding and 70.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, ARR reached a trading volume of 2420735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $9 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on ARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

How has ARR stock performed recently?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.80, while it was recorded at 11.39 for the last single week of trading, and 11.30 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ARR is now -1.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 483.43. Additionally, ARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.11.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.02.

Earnings analysis for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -2.46%.

Insider trade positions for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

There are presently around $424 million, or 54.10% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,112,736, which is approximately 5.543% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,662,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.22 million in ARR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $23.41 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly -1.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 3,901,616 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 2,292,473 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 31,399,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,593,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,272 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 694,886 shares during the same period.