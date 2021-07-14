Anthem Inc. [ANTM] stock Initiated by Seaport Global Securities analyst, price target now $430

Anthem Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.35%. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results on July 21, 2021.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) will release second quarter 2021 financial results on July 21, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”). Management will review these results and its outlook during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT that same morning. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to its start with the following numbers:.

Over the last 12 months, ANTM stock rose by 54.57%. The one-year Anthem Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.68. The average equity rating for ANTM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $96.36 billion, with 245.00 million shares outstanding and 243.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, ANTM stock reached a trading volume of 1486984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Anthem Inc. [ANTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANTM shares is $426.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Anthem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Anthem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $460, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on ANTM stock. On March 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ANTM shares from 360 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anthem Inc. is set at 6.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANTM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.12.

ANTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, ANTM shares gained by 3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.37 for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 388.60, while it was recorded at 390.89 for the last single week of trading, and 337.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anthem Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anthem Inc. [ANTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33. Anthem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.75.

Return on Total Capital for ANTM is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.23. Additionally, ANTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] managed to generate an average of $54,820 per employee.

ANTM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anthem Inc. go to 13.30%.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87,584 million, or 92.90% of ANTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,106,828, which is approximately -1.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,844,440 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.5 billion in ANTM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.05 billion in ANTM stock with ownership of nearly 5.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anthem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 549 institutional holders increased their position in Anthem Inc. [NYSE:ANTM] by around 12,854,015 shares. Additionally, 527 investors decreased positions by around 12,604,740 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 194,530,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,989,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTM stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,874,412 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,188,778 shares during the same period.