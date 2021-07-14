Angi Inc. [ANGI] moved down -4.70: Why It’s Important

Angi Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] traded at a low on 07/13/21, posting a -4.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.75. The company report on July 13, 2021 that Angi Launches ‘Angi Key’ Membership to Unlock Savings on All Home Projects.

Members Save 20% on Hundreds of Projects All Backed by the Happiness Guarantee.

, Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) the leading and comprehensive solution for all home needs, is launching ‘Angi Key,’ a new membership service to help homeowners unlock easy, convenient and reliable home maintenance, improvement and emergency repair. Angi Key members receive discounts on hundreds of common household projects, as well as the ability to browse, schedule and buy home services just as simply as ordering take out, getting a ride or buying a product online. Angi Key members’ projects are backed by the Happiness Guarantee, which covers a project up to the full purchase price when you book and pay with Angi. Angi Key is Angi’s latest initiative to deliver on its mission of providing value and convenience for homeowners so they can love where they live.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1540096 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Angi Inc. stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.01%.

The market cap for ANGI stock reached $5.79 billion, with 500.66 million shares outstanding and 78.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, ANGI reached a trading volume of 1540096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Angi Inc. [ANGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Angi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Angi Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ANGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 64.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has ANGI stock performed recently?

Angi Inc. [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, ANGI shares dropped by -17.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.13 for Angi Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.65, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 13.43 for the last 200 days.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.69. Angi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.36. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Angi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Angi Inc. [ANGI]

There are presently around $801 million, or 95.70% of ANGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS /CA with ownership of 11,453,616, which is approximately 8.02% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN ADVISORY INC, holding 7,086,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.27 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $77.63 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -3.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Angi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Angi Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 12,796,759 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 22,188,728 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 33,186,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,172,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,157,178 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 6,144,433 shares during the same period.