Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Revenue clocked in at $5.82 billion, up 25.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE: A] price plunged by -0.16 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on July 13, 2021 that MOBILion Systems Inc. Announces $60 Million Series C Financing Round Led by D1.

Capital Partners to Expand Commercial Activities and Accelerate Product Development.

MOBILion Systems Inc., a pioneer in fast, efficient, highresolution instrumentation for biomarker discovery, diagnostics and biotherapeutic drug characterization, announced the close of a $60 million Series C financing round. The round was led by D1 Capital Partners with the remaining funds contributed by existing investors aMoon, Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), IP Group, Hostplus and Cultivation Capital.

A sum of 1437239 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.65M shares. Agilent Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $149.54 and dropped to a low of $148.19 until finishing in the latest session at $149.27.

The one-year A stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.34. The average equity rating for A stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for A shares is $148.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on A stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Agilent Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Agilent Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on A stock. On November 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for A shares from 103 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilent Technologies Inc. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for A stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for A in the course of the last twelve months was 43.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

A Stock Performance Analysis:

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, A shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for A stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.95 for Agilent Technologies Inc. [A]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.86, while it was recorded at 149.43 for the last single week of trading, and 124.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agilent Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.12. Agilent Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for A is now 13.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.06. Additionally, A Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] managed to generate an average of $43,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Agilent Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

A Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agilent Technologies Inc. go to 10.80%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. [A] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,978 million, or 89.30% of A stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of A stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,078,085, which is approximately 0.055% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,816,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in A stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.48 billion in A stock with ownership of nearly -0.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agilent Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Agilent Technologies Inc. [NYSE:A] by around 16,155,854 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 20,894,969 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 224,070,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,121,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. A stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,319 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,824,086 shares during the same period.