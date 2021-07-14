Agenus Inc. [AGEN] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.83%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Agenus to Participate in Resistance-Focused Oncology Panel at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021.

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced that Steven O’Day, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Agenus, will participate in a panel discussion at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 titled “Novel Mechanisms and Strategies for Addressing PD-(L)1 Refractory/Resistant Tumors.”.

The panel will take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 4:20 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. ET. The event will be webcast live and may be accessed on the Company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

Over the last 12 months, AGEN stock rose by 59.32%. The one-year Agenus Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.33. The average equity rating for AGEN stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.23 billion, with 200.33 million shares outstanding and 192.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, AGEN stock reached a trading volume of 1679568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.56.

AGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.20 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.49, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agenus Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $653 million, or 52.50% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,251,912, which is approximately -1.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 13,777,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.7 million in AGEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $71.5 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 23.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 16,767,118 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 7,618,099 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 91,413,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,798,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,671,814 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 695,839 shares during the same period.