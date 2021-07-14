AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is 29.49% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] traded at a low on 07/13/21, posting a -6.14 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.82. The company report on July 12, 2021 that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MITT) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors unanimously approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-3. The reverse stock split is expected to take effect following the close of business on July 22, 2021 (the “Effective Time”).

Accordingly, at the Effective Time, every three issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock will be converted into one share of the Company’s common stock. The Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on a post-split basis beginning on July 23, 2021 under a new CUSIP number: 001228 501.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1595615 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stands at 4.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.09%.

The market cap for MITT stock reached $171.10 million, with 46.50 million shares outstanding and 43.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 954.43K shares, MITT reached a trading volume of 1595615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MITT shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MITT stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $1.75, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on MITT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MITT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MITT in the course of the last twelve months was 85.55.

How has MITT stock performed recently?

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.83. With this latest performance, MITT shares dropped by -18.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MITT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.79 for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MITT is now -13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.80. Additionally, MITT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -18.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.

Insider trade positions for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]

There are presently around $59 million, or 32.30% of MITT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MITT stocks are: EJF CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 2,812,388, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,980,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.57 million in MITT stocks shares; and ANGELO GORDON & CO LP, currently with $6.76 million in MITT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT] by around 6,082,461 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,500,304 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,773,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,356,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MITT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,238,097 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 448,073 shares during the same period.