Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Is Currently -1.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] slipped around -5.96 points on Monday, while shares priced at $379.12 at the close of the session, down -1.55%. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Zoom to Acquire Kites GmbH.

Kites Team to Help Enhance Zoom’s Machine Translation Capabilities.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Karlsruhe Information Technology Solutions – Kites GmbH (“Kites”), a start-up dedicated to developing real-time Machine Translation (“MT”) solutions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is now 12.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZM Stock saw the intraday high of $390.88 and lowest of $378.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 588.84, which means current price is +38.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 1878774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $413.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $480 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $440, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 12.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.88.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 342.66, while it was recorded at 389.05 for the last single week of trading, and 385.36 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +65.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.33.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 27.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.75. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $151,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 15.38%.

Insider trade positions for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $47,849 million, or 54.20% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,537,274, which is approximately 250.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,402,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.7 billion in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.41 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -13.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 531 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 29,305,988 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 16,686,898 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 80,217,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,210,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,608,848 shares, while 148 institutional investors sold positions of 3,836,989 shares during the same period.