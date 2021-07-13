why Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $70.00

Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE: LNC] jumped around 1.8 points on Monday, while shares priced at $63.81 at the close of the session, up 2.90%. The company report on July 8, 2021 that Lincoln Financial Group Commences Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Outstanding Capital Securities.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) (the “Company,” “we” or “our”) announced that it has commenced offers to exchange all validly tendered and accepted capital securities of the following series issued by the Company for subordinated notes to be issued by the Company as described in, and for the consideration summarized in, the table below.

The Company is conducting the exchange offers to give existing holders of capital securities the opportunity to exchange their capital securities for higher-ranking securities issued by the Company. The subordinated notes will rank senior to the capital securities following their issuance, and accordingly the capital securities will be subordinated and junior to the subordinated notes in right of payment. Due to the subordination provisions in the capital securities, in the event of an insolvency, funds will first be paid to holders of the subordinated notes, then to holders of capital securities. The Company may also issue additional notes that rank on a parity with the subordinated notes or that are otherwise senior to the capital securities. The capital securities will be subordinated and junior to any such notes. The subordinated notes will also contain benchmark transition provisions that will allow the Company to determine the interest rate payable on the subordinated notes based on a new reference rate in the event that LIBOR is unavailable.

Lincoln National Corporation stock is now 26.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LNC Stock saw the intraday high of $63.88 and lowest of $60.405 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.68, which means current price is +43.10% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 1578242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $70.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $45 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Lincoln National Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on LNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corporation is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.45, while it was recorded at 61.71 for the last single week of trading, and 54.21 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corporation go to 38.45%.

Insider trade positions for Lincoln National Corporation [LNC]

There are presently around $9,478 million, or 79.60% of LNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,092,315, which is approximately 0.36% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,128,523 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $965.35 million in LNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $598.17 million in LNC stock with ownership of nearly 5.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

269 institutional holders increased their position in Lincoln National Corporation [NYSE:LNC] by around 11,215,898 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 13,356,709 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 123,964,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,537,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNC stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,485,253 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,776,345 shares during the same period.