why Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $236.99

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] jumped around 0.68 points on Monday, while shares priced at $225.02 at the close of the session, up 0.30%. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Friday, July 23.

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its second quarter financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Friday, July 23. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call Details.

Honeywell International Inc. stock is now 5.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HON Stock saw the intraday high of $225.70 and lowest of $222.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 234.02, which means current price is +15.66% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 2042912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $236.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $190 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on HON stock. On August 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HON shares from 166 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 3.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 57.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has HON stock performed recently?

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.47 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.51, while it was recorded at 221.60 for the last single week of trading, and 207.33 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.27 and a Gross Margin at +37.24. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.64.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.27. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] managed to generate an average of $46,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 12.62%.

Insider trade positions for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

There are presently around $119,041 million, or 77.20% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,717,231, which is approximately 8.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,674,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.83 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.86 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly 1.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,008 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 24,885,145 shares. Additionally, 954 investors decreased positions by around 26,254,527 shares, while 336 investors held positions by with 477,883,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 529,023,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,380,759 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,409,534 shares during the same period.