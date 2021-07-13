why GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $105.69

GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GDS] loss -0.01% on the last trading session, reaching $70.44 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2021 that GDS Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, announced that it held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“2021 AGM”) on June 29, 2021. Each of the resolutions submitted to the shareholders for approval at the 2021 AGM has been approved.

Specifically, the shareholders of the Company passed ordinary resolutions approving:.

GDS Holdings Limited represents 180.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.48 billion with the latest information. GDS stock price has been found in the range of $68.10 to $71.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, GDS reached a trading volume of 1451771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $105.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited stock. On August 25, 2020, analysts increased their price target for GDS shares from 58 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.01.

Trading performance analysis for GDS stock

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.83. With this latest performance, GDS shares dropped by -9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.57, while it was recorded at 71.71 for the last single week of trading, and 87.81 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.73 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. GDS Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.94.

Return on Total Capital for GDS is now 1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.09. Additionally, GDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] managed to generate an average of -$520,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.GDS Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited go to 0.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]

There are presently around $7,418 million, or 61.00% of GDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA PTE LTD with ownership of 15,835,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.33% of the total institutional ownership; 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 9,764,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $687.79 million in GDS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $353.71 million in GDS stock with ownership of nearly -6.18% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GDS Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GDS] by around 12,411,470 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 13,619,907 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 79,274,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,305,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,118,970 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,479,363 shares during the same period.