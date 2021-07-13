why Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $224.00

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] slipped around -0.79 points on Monday, while shares priced at $194.30 at the close of the session, down -0.40%. The company report on July 6, 2021 that Etsy completes acquisition of Elo7, Brazil-based marketplace for unique, handmade items.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced the completion of its previously-announced acquisition of Elo7. The Elo7 marketplace specializes in unique, handmade items, and is ranked as a top 10 ecommerce site in Brazil.

Josh Silverman, Etsy, Inc. CEO, said, “Elo7 is a great addition to Etsy’s House of Brands portfolio, which, upon completion of our acquisition of Depop, will include four highly differentiated, non-commoditized and loved ecommerce brands that share similar levers of growth to unlock value. We see significant potential in Brazil’s ecommerce sector, which is still in early stages of development and fueled by one of the largest economies in the world. We believe having a well known local brand will help Etsy, Inc. to better capitalize on this opportunity.”.

Etsy Inc. stock is now 9.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETSY Stock saw the intraday high of $200.03 and lowest of $190.2328 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 251.86, which means current price is +26.33% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 2681409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $224.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 7.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 31.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has ETSY stock performed recently?

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.92 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.93, while it was recorded at 195.22 for the last single week of trading, and 180.13 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 26.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.22. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $246,992 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 52.80%.

Insider trade positions for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $20,702 million, or 85.50% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,545,512, which is approximately -2.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,044,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.62 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 1.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 10,841,354 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 15,018,863 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 80,687,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,547,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,305,889 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,342,481 shares during the same period.