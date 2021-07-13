Western Digital Corporation [WDC] Is Currently 1.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] gained 1.03% or 0.72 points to close at $70.89 with a heavy trading volume of 3001285 shares. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Western Digital Announces Virtual Investor Event to Showcase the Benefits of Developing Flash and Hard Drive Technology on July 15, 2021.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) will host a virtual investor event on Thursday, July 15 beginning at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be hosted by Dr. Siva Sivaram, President of Technology and Strategy. In 2015, Western Digital made a key bet that the two large storage markets—flash and HDD—are best developed under one company, serving the diverging needs of multiple customers and market segments. Dr. Sivaram will also discuss how critical it is that these two technology solutions leverage each other in the underlying engineering, marketing, and customer access, even while determining the future of data infrastructure.

It opened the trading session at $70.36, the shares rose to $71.11 and dropped to $69.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WDC points out that the company has recorded 36.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -111.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, WDC reached to a volume of 3001285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $91.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $85 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WDC shares from 52 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23.

Trading performance analysis for WDC stock

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.76, while it was recorded at 69.47 for the last single week of trading, and 58.85 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.66. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.49.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.82. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of -$3,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 47.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

There are presently around $17,068 million, or 81.00% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,766,367, which is approximately 1.35% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,095,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $836.04 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly -1.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 319 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 26,322,312 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 22,476,688 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 191,966,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,765,084 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,672,012 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,399,339 shares during the same period.