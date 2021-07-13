Wall Street Analyst Initiated Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] closed the trading session at $84.35 on 07/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.385, while the highest price level was $87.17. The company report on June 23, 2021 that Chewy Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary by Honoring Customers With the ‘Ultimate Pet Portrait’.

Company Unveils Massive Murals of Customers’ Pets and Donates $1M to Pets in Need.

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners, announced a customer and community-focused celebration to commemorate the company’s 10 Year Anniversary. To mark this occasion, Chewy unveiled the “Ultimate Pet Portrait,” two large-scale murals in its hometown markets of Boston and South Florida.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.16 percent and weekly performance of 4.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, CHWY reached to a volume of 2303272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $97.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 496.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 398.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CHWY stock trade performance evaluation

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.72. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.10, while it was recorded at 83.84 for the last single week of trading, and 81.66 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.27 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CHWY is now -115.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.76. Additionally, CHWY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chewy Inc. [CHWY] managed to generate an average of -$4,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 5.35.Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,710 million, or 80.70% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 320,266,549, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,885,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $636.76 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 13.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 9,128,003 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 11,796,815 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 378,718,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,642,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 846,914 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,138,220 shares during the same period.