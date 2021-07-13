U.S. Bancorp [USB] is 22.28% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] surged by $1.93 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $57.04 during the day while it closed the day at $56.97. The company report on June 29, 2021 that U.S. Bancorp Receives Stress Capital Buffer Requirement of 2.5 Percent; Recommends Dividend Increase of 9.5 Percent.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) commented on the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2021 Dodd-Frank Act stress test.

Based on its 2021 stress test results, the company will be subject to a stress capital buffer requirement (SCB) of 2.5 percent for the period beginning October 1, 2021 and ending on September 30, 2022. The SCB, when added to the Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) minimum of 4.5 percent, requires the company to maintain a CET1 ratio above 7 percent through this period. The company’s CET1 ratio was 9.9 percent as of March 31, 2021 under CECL transition rules.

U.S. Bancorp stock has also loss -1.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USB stock has declined by -0.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.96% and gained 22.28% year-on date.

The market cap for USB stock reached $81.99 billion, with 1.50 billion shares outstanding and 1.49 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 4329513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $62.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $58 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.23.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.40 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.01, while it was recorded at 56.32 for the last single week of trading, and 50.01 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63,887 million, or 76.80% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 129,687,084, which is approximately -1.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 108,863,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.2 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.25 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -1.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 816 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 79,880,663 shares. Additionally, 667 investors decreased positions by around 76,937,900 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 964,591,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,121,410,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,742,529 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 27,097,942 shares during the same period.