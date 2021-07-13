Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] – find out why.

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] closed the trading session at $36.30 on 07/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.09, while the highest price level was $36.5898. The company report on July 12, 2021 that Nordstrom and ASOS Announce Game-changing Joint Venture.

Nordstrom acquires a minority interest in Topshop and Topman brands.

, Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) and ASOS announced that Nordstrom has acquired a minority interest in the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands. This investment will help drive the growth of these brands globally, setting the stage for Nordstrom and ASOS to sit alongside a new wider strategic partnership. This innovative partnership will involve unprecedented collaboration and alignment, redefining the traditional retail/wholesale model.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.31 percent and weekly performance of -1.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, JWN reached to a volume of 2047124 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $35.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $38 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on JWN stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 28 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.27, while it was recorded at 35.42 for the last single week of trading, and 31.01 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.67 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.44.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,744.92. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,460.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of -$11,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to -5.52%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,136 million, or 55.70% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,882,103, which is approximately 14.228% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,584,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $384.23 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $356.71 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 1.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 15,212,712 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 23,457,264 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 47,717,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,387,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,425,568 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 8,778,301 shares during the same period.