Telsey Advisory Group lifts Dollar General Corporation [DG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] traded at a low on 07/12/21, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $219.46. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Dollar General Announces Plans to Increase Access to Health Care Products & Services, Expanding Health Offerings in Rural Communities Across America.

Albert Wu, M.D. Joins DG in Newly Created Chief Medical Officer Role.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) announced the planned expansion of its healthcare offering to continue to meet more of its customers’ needs and establish itself as a health destination. Among other things, this will include an increased assortment of cough and cold, dental, nutritional, medical, health aids and feminine hygiene products across many of its Dollar General stores.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1409717 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dollar General Corporation stands at 1.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.34%.

The market cap for DG stock reached $51.58 billion, with 238.55 million shares outstanding and 235.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, DG reached a trading volume of 1409717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dollar General Corporation [DG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $237.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $215 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on DG stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DG shares from 206 to 207.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 37.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has DG stock performed recently?

Dollar General Corporation [DG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 6.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 210.78, while it was recorded at 219.96 for the last single week of trading, and 208.00 for the last 200 days.

Dollar General Corporation [DG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.76. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 18.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.02. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 187.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] managed to generate an average of $16,804 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 403.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Dollar General Corporation [DG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 5.72%.

Insider trade positions for Dollar General Corporation [DG]

There are presently around $47,305 million, or 93.10% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,932,868, which is approximately -1.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 17,971,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 billion in DG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.87 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly 0.296% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 599 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 25,371,783 shares. Additionally, 579 investors decreased positions by around 29,246,069 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 160,934,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,551,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,608,419 shares, while 151 institutional investors sold positions of 8,541,168 shares during the same period.