Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Stock trading around $155.99 per share: What’s Next?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.03%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Dr. Richard Boxer, MD, Joins Intercept TeleMed Senior Management Team.

Remote critical care and specialist physician services provider Intercept TeleMed, Inc., www.intercepttelemed.com, announced the addition of Richard Boxer MD, a former US Presidential advisor, nationally recognized figure in public health service, and former Chief Medical Officer of Teladoc (NYSE TDOC) to its senior management team. Dr. Boxer is also credited with creating the first medical guidelines for evidence-based telemedicine and industry standards for telemedicine Quality Assurance and Quality Improvement.

“Intercept TeleMed is an innovative company that is providing on-demand, low cost access to specialist care to rural hospitals. Their proprietary, disruptive technology and professional staff bring state-of-the art full and continuous tele-intensive care to health systems, hospitals, and remote critical care facilities.”.

Over the last 12 months, TDOC stock dropped by -31.88%. The one-year Teladoc Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.13. The average equity rating for TDOC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.00 billion, with 152.17 million shares outstanding and 145.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, TDOC stock reached a trading volume of 1609738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $229.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 5.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70.

TDOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.06, while it was recorded at 158.86 for the last single week of trading, and 197.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teladoc Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.42 and a Gross Margin at +57.92. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.35.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -4.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.30. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$110,258 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

TDOC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc. go to -3.13%.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,966 million, or 78.70% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,424,180, which is approximately 84.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,946,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.38 billion in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly -5.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 470 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 20,551,094 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 15,894,663 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 85,139,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,585,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,294 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 3,406,587 shares during the same period.