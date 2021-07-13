Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] – find out why.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE: RPAI] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $11.96 during the day while it closed the day at $11.93. The company report on July 9, 2021 that Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Amendment And Extension Of Its $850 Million Unsecured Revolving Line Of Credit.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI) (the “Company”) announced the closing of the amendment and extension of its $850.0 million unsecured revolving line of credit (Unsecured Revolving Line of Credit).

This Unsecured Revolving Line of Credit amendment and extension:.

Retail Properties of America Inc. stock has also gained 3.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RPAI stock has inclined by 9.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.57% and gained 39.37% year-on date.

The market cap for RPAI stock reached $2.46 billion, with 213.65 million shares outstanding and 212.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, RPAI reached a trading volume of 2195185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPAI shares is $12.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPAI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Retail Properties of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Retail Properties of America Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Properties of America Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPAI in the course of the last twelve months was 33.67.

RPAI stock trade performance evaluation

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, RPAI shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.85, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.68 for the last 200 days.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.32 and a Gross Margin at +34.43. Retail Properties of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.37.

Return on Total Capital for RPAI is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.98. Additionally, RPAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] managed to generate an average of $66,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Retail Properties of America Inc. go to -4.49%.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,347 million, or 93.50% of RPAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPAI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,451,360, which is approximately -0.383% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,939,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $404.9 million in RPAI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $133.51 million in RPAI stock with ownership of nearly 1.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Properties of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI] by around 15,203,452 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 17,237,964 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 164,327,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,768,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPAI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 919,695 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,221,493 shares during the same period.