New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] Revenue clocked in at $490.60 million, up 23.31% YTD: What’s Next?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] price surged by 0.44 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on July 10, 2021 that Audrey Greenberg Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Audrey E. Greenberg as Director of the Company, effective immediately. Ms. Greenberg will serve as a member of the Investment Committee.

Ms. Greenberg is Co-Founder, Board Member and Executive Managing Director of Discovery Labs and its sister operating company, Center for Breakthrough Medicines, a biopharma real estate and services platform enabling the path to commercialization for novel cell and gene therapies. Ms. Greenberg’s diverse experience spans over two decades in real estate private equity where she managed several REITs, including time as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President at ING Clarion Partners, Senior Vice President at Exeter Property Group, and Chief Financial Officer and Principal at CBRE Global Investors. Prior to her time in private equity, Ms. Greenberg worked as an investment banker at Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. Ms. Greenberg started her career in public accounting at Deloitte and has an MBA from Wharton.

A sum of 2742666 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.19M shares. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $4.56 and dropped to a low of $4.48 until finishing in the latest session at $4.55.

The one-year NYMT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.41. The average equity rating for NYMT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $4.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYMT in the course of the last twelve months was 54.46.

NYMT Stock Performance Analysis:

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, NYMT shares dropped by -4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.81 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.55, while it was recorded at 4.45 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New York Mortgage Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.11 and a Gross Margin at +91.66. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.97.

Return on Total Capital for NYMT is now -0.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.48. Additionally, NYMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] managed to generate an average of -$5,151,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

NYMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $923 million, or 54.30% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 70,349,351, which is approximately 4.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,454,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $111.27 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $56.75 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly 0.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 14,891,639 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 17,417,103 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 170,644,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,953,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,849,315 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,773,606 shares during the same period.