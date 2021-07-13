Morgan Stanley lifts ONEOK Inc. [OKE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] loss -1.04% or -0.6 points to close at $56.92 with a heavy trading volume of 1686290 shares. The company report on July 9, 2021 that ONEOK Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will release second quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Aug. 3, 2021.

ONEOK’s executive management will participate in a conference call the following day at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time) on Aug. 4, 2021. The call also will be carried live on ONEOK’s website.

It opened the trading session at $56.81, the shares rose to $57.4299 and dropped to $56.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OKE points out that the company has recorded 42.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -144.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, OKE reached to a volume of 1686290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $53.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for OKE stock

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.52, while it was recorded at 56.35 for the last single week of trading, and 44.02 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.48 and a Gross Margin at +23.96. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.25.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.68. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $212,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 9.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

There are presently around $16,470 million, or 66.40% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,937,171, which is approximately 1.298% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,319,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.64 billion in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 10.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 15,353,960 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 18,424,036 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 255,583,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,361,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,528,891 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,471 shares during the same period.