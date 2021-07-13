Market cap of Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] reaches 3.29B – now what?

Investors Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: ISBC] slipped around -0.06 points on Monday, while shares priced at $13.64 at the close of the session, down -0.44%. The company report on July 7, 2021 that Investors Bancorp, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISBC), announced that it expects to report earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A copy of the news release will be immediately available on its website, www.investorsbank.com.

The Company also announced that it will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (ET). We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below to receive a unique dial-in number and PIN. Callers who pre-register will bypass the live operator and may avoid any delays in joining the conference call. Participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email and a calendar invitation for the event.

Investors Bancorp Inc. stock is now 29.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ISBC Stock saw the intraday high of $13.69 and lowest of $13.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.71, which means current price is +31.22% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ISBC reached a trading volume of 1999030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISBC shares is $16.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Investors Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Investors Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Investors Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISBC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.37.

How has ISBC stock performed recently?

Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, ISBC shares dropped by -6.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.97 for Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.59, while it was recorded at 13.62 for the last single week of trading, and 12.18 for the last 200 days.

Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.44. Investors Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.14.

Return on Total Capital for ISBC is now 4.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.55. Additionally, ISBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC] managed to generate an average of $118,239 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Investors Bancorp Inc. go to 10.38%.

Insider trade positions for Investors Bancorp Inc. [ISBC]

There are presently around $2,687 million, or 80.60% of ISBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,585,251, which is approximately 86.495% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,299,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.45 million in ISBC stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $240.77 million in ISBC stock with ownership of nearly -24.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Investors Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Investors Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:ISBC] by around 49,767,335 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 37,372,171 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 109,832,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,972,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISBC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,341,550 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 16,291,718 shares during the same period.